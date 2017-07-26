Break the █████ on Avaaz

Dear friends,

It’s chilling — suddenly our website is being blocked across the world — from Egypt to China, Indonesia to Saudi Arabia. That’s 1.8 billion people!

This is an attack on all of us. But we’ve got a plan to fight back.

We’re joining forces with the world’s leading censorship innovators to launch a new secure Avaaz app to circumvent government censors, anywhere. It will be downloadable for free, and ensure people from China to Saudi can not just access Avaaz all the time, but, through the Avaaz page, connect to the entire internet! Boom!

The price tag is even more amazing — just R$70 an hour to keep this app running and available worldwide!! If enough of us chip in, we can break the blackout on Avaaz:

It’s amazing how the app works — by creating a secret backdoor to get round the blackout. Through this backdoor, you can see Avaaz.org and the entire internet, without your government knowing. The whole system is secure and encrypted, to protect the user.

It was developed by Psiphon, the world leaders in this tech. If the government discovers the back door and shuts it down, Psiphon has literally thousands of others ready to open instantly! The government can’t keep up, and the blackout is broken.

This is proven technology, already used safely all over the world. But many more people need access and Avaaz has millions of members in repressive countries that we can still reach over email. Governments think they can take down our movement, let’s show them it backfired:

Repressive regimes and activists are in constant race to develop better tech in this area, and the app described above is the tip of the iceberg. With enough funds, Avaaz can also seek to:

explore using the power of cloud computing to allow any Avaaz member to offer their computer as a portal for others to safely access the internet.

adapt existing systems, often designed for tech-savvy activists, to be more user friendly and accessible to a mass audience.

allow people to access secure browsing through a link in an email, without needing to download an app at all.

If we’re successful, we won’t just break the blackout on our movement. We’ll help restore the power of internet freedom to millions of people who need it most. Let’s make these governments wish they never messed with us.

With hope and determination,

Ricken, Alice, Oli, Marigona, Martyna and the whole Avaaz team

