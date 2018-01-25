56 BILLION animals are crammed into filthy, windowless cages and slaughtered every year to feed our meat addiction
Danny Auron – Avaaz
Dear friends,
It’s truly horrible, and it may take years to shut down these disgusting factory farms, but there’s one thing we can all do today that could accelerate their end: eat less meat.
|
Avaaz is 46-million-strong and global. If we each pledge to go meat-free just one day a week, even if we are already vegetarian or vegan, then invite our friends, celebrities, and companies to join, we could help build the largest global pledge ever!
Let’s send a signal to industrial meat producers that their days are numbered, and begin to turn the tide on this cruelty.
Count me in to cut back on meat!
I’m already vegetarian/vegan, or I already cut back!
Our meat consumption isn’t just fueling mass animal torture, it’s killing our planet! Livestock contributes more to global warming than all cars, planes, and buses worldwide, and 75% of all our agricultural land is devoted to crops for livestock feed. It’s gotten out of hand!
We don’t all have to become vegetarian overnight, but experts say cutting back on meat is the single best thing we can do to stop planetary catastrophe.
Momentum is already building, but if we supercharge a global pledge now, our movement from India, to Brazil, to the United States has unique potential to spark a worldwide trend to radically reduce demand for meat, and eventually shut down these revolting farms. Let’s each pledge one small step today:
Count me in to cut back on meat!
I’m already vegetarian/vegan, or I already cut back!
Many said we could never stop our fossil fuel addiction, but when enough of us together started changing our habits, and demanding our governments took action, the needle moved. Let’s come together again to stop this cruelty and save our planet, together.
With love and hope for 2018,
Danny, Allison, Marigona, Nataliya, Lisa and the entire Avaaz team
MORE INFORMATION:
Eating Less Meat Essential to Curb Climate Change, Says Report (Our World)
https://ourworld.unu.edu/en/
11 Facts About Your Food That Will Shock You (Forbes)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/
The Road to a Paris Climate Deal (New York Times)
https://www.nytimes.com/
Here’s how much giving up beef helps — or doesn’t help — the planet (Washington Post)
https://www.washingtonpost.
If Everyone Ate Beans Instead of Beef (The Atlantic)
https://www.theatlantic.com/
Avaaz is a 44-million-person global campaign network that works to ensure that the views and values of the world’s people shape global decision-making. (“Avaaz” means “voice” or “song” in many languages.) Avaaz members live in every nation of the world; our team is spread across 18 countries on 6 continents and operates in 17 languages. Learn about some of Avaaz’s biggest campaigns here, or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
You became a member of the Avaaz movement and started receiving these emails when you signed “Community Petitions Site” on 2014-09-18 using the email address jornalistaraysantos@gmail.com.
To ensure that Avaaz messages reach your inbox, please add avaaz@avaaz.org to your address book. To change your email address, language settings, or other personal information, contact us, or simply go here to unsubscribe.
To contact Avaaz, please do not reply to this email. Instead, write to us at https://www.avaaz.org/en/