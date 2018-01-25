56 BILLION animals are crammed into filthy, windowless cages and slaughtered every year to feed our meat addiction

Dear friends,

It’s truly horrible, and it may take years to shut down these disgusting factory farms, but there’s one thing we can all do today that could accelerate their end: eat less meat.

Let’s send a signal to industrial meat producers that their days are numbered, and begin to turn the tide on this cruelty.

Our meat consumption isn’t just fueling mass animal torture, it’s killing our planet! Livestock contributes more to global warming than all cars, planes, and buses worldwide, and 75% of all our agricultural land is devoted to crops for livestock feed. It’s gotten out of hand!

We don’t all have to become vegetarian overnight, but experts say cutting back on meat is the single best thing we can do to stop planetary catastrophe.

Momentum is already building, but if we supercharge a global pledge now, our movement from India, to Brazil, to the United States has unique potential to spark a worldwide trend to radically reduce demand for meat, and eventually shut down these revolting farms. Let’s each pledge one small step today: