One Drop Direct-to-Consumer Subscriptions Lower A1c By 1.9% In 3 Months

One Drop announces study results demonstrating a 1.9% reduction in eA1c in just 3 months among people with type 2 diabetes using One Drop’s direct-to-consumer digital therapeutics solution

NEW YORK, April 13, 2018 – /PRNewswire/ — One Drop’s direct-to-consumer digital therapeutics solution lowers estimated A1c (eA1c) in people with type 2 diabetes by 1.90% in just 3 months. These findings were published in two peer-reviewed retrospective studies presented at the 39th Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions of the Society of Behavioral Medicine (SBM). The company has released over a dozen peer-reviewed studies on the efficacy of its mobile app and coaching service respectively, but these most recent analyses are the first to examine One Drop’s fully integrated solution.

The One Drop integrated solution includes the award-winning One Drop | Mobile app, ADA-recognized* One Drop | Experts in-app coaching service, Bluetooth-enabled One Drop | Chrome blood glucose monitor, and convenient direct-to-your-door supplies subscription services One Drop | Premium and One Drop | Plus. One Drop’s comprehensive solution for diabetes management is offered direct-to-consumer for less than a monthly copay, with no requirement for insurance, prescriptions, or appointments.

One Drop | Mobile is available free on Android and iOS devices, Apple Watch, Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Versa and Amazon Alexa. The mobile app also offers integrations with thousands of digital health tracking services, including Apple Health, Google Fit, Dexcom, and Fitbit.

“One Drop meets people where they are and helps them get where they want to be. We’ve cracked the code on delivering ultra-personalized, evidence-based, clinically-efficacious, and scalable self-care support to people with diabetes worldwide,” One Drop CEO Jeff Dachis said in a statement. According to Dachis, “People with diabetes want convenience, affordability, and effectiveness. We give them that.”

Diabetes is prevalent and expensive. In 2017, an estimated 451 million people with diabetes cost $850 billion — over 10% of the global health expenditure. The cost was $327 billion in the U.S. alone. With a projected 693 million people with diabetes worldwide by 2045, the economic impact of diabetes will inevitably escalate.

“The One Drop solution costs less and performs better than first-line oral agents for type 2 diabetes. In 4-6 months, medications drop A1c by no more than 1.5% on average. We surpass that for less,” said Dr. Chandra Y. Osborn, Vice President of Health and Bioinformatics at One Drop.

At the 2018 SBM meeting, Dr. Osborn presented results for One Drop subscribers with type 1 (T1D) and type 2 diabetes (T2D). Blood glucose data was passively collected from the One Drop | Chrome blood glucose monitoring system. “We split each sample by high average blood glucose or ‘at goal’ average blood glucose when starting One Drop. We wanted to see if we improve the blood glucose of people not ‘at goal’ and keep people ‘at goal’ that start out that way. We do both,” said Osborn. For people not at goal, average blood glucose improved by -53.1 mg/dL (eA1c 1.90%) among T2Ds and -22.2 mg/dL (eA1c -.80%) among T1Ds. For subscribers starting at goal, average blood glucose was 4.3 (T2D) and 1.7 (T1D) times more likely to remain at goal 3 months later rather than worsening.

