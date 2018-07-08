AVAAZ: Deleting muslims

Dear friends,

No home, no family, no country.



In days, India intends to delete millions of Muslims from their list of “citizens.” Then they are threatening to march these families off to prison camps! Sounds unbelievable, right?! But it’s true and it will happen unless enough of us raise the alarm and demand the UN intervene. This is a textbook beginning to ethnic cleansing — let’s speak out, before it’s too late!

Human rights experts say that it’s happening because it’s below the radar. But if we expose this Nazi-style policy with a massive outcry to the UN’s highest human rights body, and the governments with economic and diplomatic leverage, the Indian government could back track.

Nearly 5 million people could be stripped of rights and freedoms! Anyone perceived to be a Muslim “foreigner” is in serious danger, and the local government has called for extra troops to be stationed on the ground and has started readying prison camps.

But few people from the international or national media even know it is happening!. And where it is being reported, it’s being seen as a harsh bureaucratic problem, not textbook bigotry that could become a genocidal policy!

The Bengali Muslims in India have had no one to speak for them — but now we can. If enough of us raise the alarm we could get the UN Human Rights Council to engage and get Muslim countries with strong ties to India to urge the government to revoke this threat. Sign the petition below — let’s stop a silent genocide in Assam, before it starts.